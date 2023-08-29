BreakingNews
Murder retrial: Man gets 30 years to life in death of Miamisburg HS student

Harrison Twp. man gets up to life in prison for June 2021 homicide

A 32-year-old Harrison Twp. man will spend 29 years to life in prison for shooting a man to death more than two years ago in Dayton.

Henry Lamar Harris Jr. was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton after a jury convicted him July 21 of murder, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. for the June 13, 2021, shooting death of LaJuan DeAngelo Black, 37, and for shooting another victim.

ExploreRELATED: Harrison Twp. man indicted for murder in June deadly shooting

Harris also was found guilty during a bench trial of two counts of having weapons while under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton police were called to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue, where they found two gunshot victims. Both were taken to a local hospital, where Black succumbed to his injuries.

“Further investigation determined that in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue, the defendant approached a vehicle that had three occupants inside and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking the two victims, before fleeing,” a statement from the prosecutor’s office read. “A third occupant in the vehicle, a minor, was not struck.”

