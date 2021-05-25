Harrison Twp. mourns battalion chief

The Harrison Twp. Fire Department is mourning the death of one of its own.
Battalion Chief Terry A. Overman died Saturday surrounded by his family. He was 63.
Overman joined the department in August 1991.
According to his obituary, “what began as a volunteer position became a second full-time career as a firefighter/paramedic that led to a degree in fire science and EMS.”
Overman enjoyed bike riding, kayaking, golfing, traveling and watching the Buckeyes and Bengals, his obituary said.
Firefighters from surrounding communities also posted condolences on Overman’s loss on social media.
A visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. A memorial Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mercy, 220 W. Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Overman’s name to Shriners Children’s Ohio, One Children’s Plaza - 2 West, Dayton, OH 45404.