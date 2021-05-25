Harrison Twp. mourns battalion chief

Overman enjoyed bike riding, kayaking, golfing, traveling and watching the Buckeyes and Bengals, his obituary said.

Firefighters from surrounding communities also posted condolences on Overman’s loss on social media.

A visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. A memorial Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mercy, 220 W. Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton.

The family suggests memorial contributions in Overman’s name to Shriners Children’s Ohio, One Children’s Plaza - 2 West, Dayton, OH 45404.