Harrison Twp. trustee candidates focus on growing the community

Waldron said that if elected, one of his priorities will be addressing safety in the community by combating crime. He said the board of trustees during his time in office has purchased new cameras that will identify vehicles involved in criminal activities. The cameras only identify the vehicles, not the occupants, he said.

He also said Harrison Twp.’s new relationship with Montgomery County prosecutor Mat Heck, Judge Cynthia Heck in Vandalia and Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck will allow the township to control crime and zoning violations that have hindered its growth.

“We are excited and look forward to keeping our residents apprised of their help,” Waldron said. “Our tornado survivors are bound for new developments and they deserve it.”

In addition, Harrison Twp. has a new strategic plan unfolding, he said.

“We are in discussions with multiple developers for shopping, residential units and open green spaces,” Waldron said. “The extension of the bikeway is another discussion we are having with Five Rivers MetroParks.”

Affordable housing is “clearly a need in the township” and the matter is being addressed via discussions with developers, he said.

Danielle Bradley, a recruiter for a medical company, said she has accrued several experiences that make her well-suited for the role of trustee, including serving as Northridge Community Watch president.

Caption Danielle Bradley, candidate for Harrison Twp. trustee

“I have been a planning committee volunteer for the New City Church Back to School Bash, and the community Christmas tree lighting,” Bradley said. “I’ve also served, organized and executed several Community Clean Up days focusing on the elderly, disabled and veterans that needed help.”

Bradley, who has born and raised in the township and moved back in 2016, said she’s also participated in tornado clean-up and restoration projects and served at a distribution center.

She said she’s seeking elected office because she believes it’s “time for a new perspective.”

“Many who are serving have been there or served on other boards for a long time and are part of similar demographics,” Bradley said. “I will bring a fresh set of ideas and thoughts and, as a young homeowner in the community, I can look into what our township needs for the next generation. I can be the voice for young families and citizens that don’t have a seat at the table right now.”

Bradley said, that if elected, her top three priorities include bringing new businesses to Harrison Twp., rebuilding the community so that it’s even better than it was before the tornadoes and making sure the American Recovery Plan funds are used wisely.

Applying for grants is a specific plan that she has to address her top priorities, if elected, Bradley said.

“The township could apply for grants to help bring businesses to our community,” she said. “While the township received funding to help with the streets and public property, we still have a lot of private properties to clean up. We could work with zoning on cleaning up the private properties, abandoned homes and other homes that need addressed in the community.”

Bradley also said she would advocate for the American Recovery Plan funds to be used to support local businesses.

“We need to invest in the township’s future and investing in the businesses would help tremendously,” she said.