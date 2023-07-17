Have you seen man wanted in Xenia Twp. home invasion?

A 50-year-old man is wanted for a June home invasion and “violent assault” in Xenia Twp.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office approved felony charges of burglary and attempted felonious assault for Raymond “Todd” Couch.

Now, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find Couch. He is a white man who stands 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs 200 pounds.

The charges against Couch stem from a June 14 home invasion, according to the sheriff’s office, which said that Couch and the victim were known to each other.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Greene Central Communications at 937-376-5111 or local law enforcement.