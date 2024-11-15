5-year-old girl found safe after getting on wrong bus in Dayton

A 5-year-old girl who went missing Friday morning has been found safe.
“Noelle (Tucker) has been found located and is safe,” said Dayton police. “She accidentally got on the wrong bus.”
She was reported missing after the person watching her fell asleep briefly around 6:30 a.m. and woke up to the front door cracked open, according to police.
UPDATE: Noelle has been found located and is safe. She accidentally got on the wrong bus. https://t.co/V8Tt6Ub751— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 15, 2024
In Other News
1
Frisch’s closing list grows: This one is open until tonight
2
Health leaders explain why hospitals are pulling away from managing...
3
Holiday bazaars in November: Where to find unique gifts, treats
4
Regional business leaders list priorities for new Trump term
5
Mystery custom welder eyes Brookville (or Union) for $11.3 million...
About the Author