Have you seen missing Dayton woman with dementia?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing Dayton woman with dementia and heart problems.
Ruth Bursey, 80, was last seen walking eastbound on Hoover Avenue towards Gettysburg Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday
She is black, stands five feet and eight inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone who sees Bursey is asked to call 911.
