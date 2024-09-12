Have you seen missing woman, 84, with dementia?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing Springboro woman with dementia.
Eva Rena Toole, 84, has not been seen since she drove away from her residence on Lownes Court around noon on Wednesday.
Toole is white, stands five feet, five inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle involved is a gray 2000 Toyota Camry with Florida license plate number Z99IHT like the one picture below.
Anyone who sees Toole or the Toyota is asked to call 911.
