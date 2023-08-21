HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Alert issued for missing Warren County man

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old man with dementia.

James Ponchot was last seen around12:28 p.m. Monday after he and his wife drove to the Meijer on Walton Creek Road in Deerfield Twp., according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Ponchot reportedly drove away after his wife went inside.

Ponchot is 5′7 and weighs approximately 176 pounds. He has grey hair and grey eyes.

He was driving a black 2018 Kia Sol with Ohio registration FRJ2693.

Anyone with information on Ponchot’s location should call 911.