Hazmat investigation at AmeriWater in Vandalia prompts road closures

Roads are closed near AmeriWater in Vandalia as crews investigate a hazmat situation.
Webster Street and Wadsworth Road are closed from Needmore Road to Stop 8 Road, according to Harrison Twp. officials.
“Hazardous materials were released into the air, prompting an emergency response,” the township posted on social media. “While there is no immediate threat to public safety, road closures are in place out of an abundance of caution.”
Some businesses in the area are sheltering in place, but an evacuation order has not been issued, Vandalia police dispatchers said.
Crews were called to 3345 Stop 8 Road around 4 a.m. Harrison Twp. firefighters are assisting Vandalia crews at the scene.
Additional details were not available.
