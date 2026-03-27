‘He was a good guy’: What neighbors say about man shot, killed by police

This happened within 350 feet of Thomas’ home at the St. Vincent de Paul apartments at 15 S. St. Clair St. in the Fire Blocks District.

“We’re deeply saddened at his passing, and we remain committed to all of our residents and guests and the mission of supporting our homeless and vulnerable populations we serve here in Dayton,” said Ryan Lynch, director of development for the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Dayton District.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Thomas had been in the society’s care for several years, he said.

The apartment building houses between 30 and 40 men who pay rent, which is subsidized through grants and donations. Some of the residents were previously in the men’s shelter or were referred through other agencies, Lynch said.

In the lobby of the building, fliers posted on the walls and doors alerted residents to a service to celebrate Thomas’ life on Tuesday in the community room. It also invited people to write something in remembrance of Thomas on a dry erase board in the room.

“It surprised me,” said one resident, who called Thomas “pretty good people” and said the shooting didn’t make sense.

A security guard who works at the apartments said of Thomas: “He was a good guy.”

An officer on routine patrol stopped Thomas for a traffic violation on North St. Clair Street, just south of East Second Street, Chief Kamran Afzal said during a Wednesday media briefing at Dayton Police Department headquarters.

Body-worn camera footage captured the officer telling Thomas he stopped him for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk and for not having a light on the front of his bike. Thomas said he was on the sidewalk because there wasn’t a bike lane on that part of the street. He also said he had a reflector on the front of the bike, but the officer said it needed to have a headlight at night.

At one point during the exchange the officer asked Thomas whether he had a weapon and Thomas said no. When the officer told him he would pat him down, Thomas got off the bike and started to run away with the officer pursuing him on foot. During the chase, Thomas pulled out a handgun, Afzal said.

The pair engaged in a struggle on North St. Clair Street near the Dayton Metro Library. Thomas broke free and started to run again, dropping his handgun, Afzal said. The officer reportedly holstered his gun and then struggled with Thomas again, causing both to fall to the ground.

“During the struggle on the ground (is) ... what appears to be the individual going towards the handgun that he has just dropped,” the chief said.

Explore 1 dead after being shot by police on Third Street in downtown Dayton

As the struggle continued a second officer responded. A still image from the second officer’s body camera showed Thomas’ hand on the handgun with the first officer’s hand on top as they are struggling on the ground.

The second officer ordered Thomas to drop the weapon before firing his handgun, striking Thomas, Afzal said.

“It was one shot, there was one round that was discharged,” he said.

Medics were requested at 9:26 p.m. Officers provided aid until they arrived on scene at 9:31 p.m., the chief said. Medics stabilized Thomas and took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police recovered a loaded Taurus .40-caliber handgun. Afzal said it is not known whether Thomas was the gun owner.

While Thomas had misdemeanor convictions for resisting arrest, assault and aggravated menacing in Dayton Municipal Court, none of those barred him from being able to possess a gun. Also, in Ohio its is permitted to carry a concealed weapon, although people are required to disclose that to law enforcement when asked, the chief said.

However, residents at the St. Vincent de Paul apartments are not allowed to possess a weapon, the security guard said.

The Dayton Police Department Professional Standards Bureau will handle an internal investigation, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will handle the criminal investigation. Both officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave.