Head-on collision injures 2 people in Darke County Tuesday

A two-vehicle crash injured two people in Greenville Twp. early Tuesday morning.
Darke County crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 5:24 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Westfall Road, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
A 2010 Ford Fusion going eastbound on the U.S. 36 and a 2005 Honda Pilot coming westbound collided head on.
The driver of the Ford was ejected and transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition remains unknown at this time.
The second driver was transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries.
Darke County Sheriff Accident Reconstruction, Greenville Twp. Fire and Rescue and Greenville City Fire were on scene too.
In Other News
1
Sunny and mild today; Showers return Wednesday
2
33-year-old man killed in Harrison Twp. crash ID’d
3
W. Social’s new bar owners to bring more entertainment, pizza joint to...
4
More career tech programs in Dayton expected to increase student...
5
List: 2025 fish fry events in Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Warren...
About the Author