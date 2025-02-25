Head-on collision injures 2 people in Darke County Tuesday

A 2010 Ford Fusion going eastbound on the U.S. 36 and a 2005 Honda Pilot coming westbound collided head on.

The driver of the Ford was ejected and transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition remains unknown at this time.

The second driver was transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries.

Darke County Sheriff Accident Reconstruction, Greenville Twp. Fire and Rescue and Greenville City Fire were on scene too.