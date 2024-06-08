Health alert issued for frozen bao that could contain wrong filling, allergens

The boxes were shipped to Walmart stores nationwide, but are no longer available for purchase.

According to the FSIS, the products labeled as curry chicken could actually contain teriyaki-style chicken, which contain soy and sesame, both known allergens that aren’t declared on the label. The problem was noticed by a consumer who notified the company.

The FSIS said that there have been no confirmed reports of negative reactions due to eating the bao but was concerned that some of the products could be in consumer’s freezers.

Anyone who purchased the products were urged not to eat them, but instead to throw them away or return them.

Anyone with questions about the alert can contact Wow Bao Vice President of Strategic Growth Brandon Tammaro by calling 734-904-8627 or emailing contactus@wowbao.com.