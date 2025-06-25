Heat wave leads to 3rd day of record warm low temperatures in Dayton

The record previously was 73 degrees and was set in 1914 and tied in 1952.

Tuesday was the third day in a row Dayton beat or tied its record for warmest low temperature.

On Sunday the city broke a 37-year record for June 22, reporting a low temperature of 77 degrees. The previous record was set in 1988 at 74 degrees.

Dayton tied the record low for June 23 on Monday. The city had a low of 73 degrees, matching the record set in 1944.

A heat advisory is in effect for Southwest Ohio until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s with indexes of more than 100, according to the NWS.

People should limit time outside and save any strenuous activity for the early morning or evening.

Take breaks in air-conditioned rooms and drink plenty of fluids.