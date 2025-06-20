Heat wave moving coming to southwest Ohio with highs in the 90s

McGinnis said a heat wave during this time of year is normal, and he doesn’t expect any record high temperatures. Night temperatures are also expected to rise with a high of 73°F.

Roberto Colon, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Premier Health, said symptoms of dehydration because of high temperatures come in a “range or evolution” and that awareness is important to stay safe in extreme heat.

Sweating is one of the early signs, but as dehydration gets more significant, muscle aches, upset stomach, fatigue and/or nausea may begin to set in. Colon said dehydration past this point can make it feel hard to move around or cause confusion, which can ultimately lead to seizures, coma or death without hydrating.

Colon recommends drinks like “Gatorade, Pedialyte or any of those solutions that have additional electrolytes,” as just drinking water isn’t recommended to stay properly hydrated.

With the annual Dayton Air Show in Vandalia this weekend, Colon urges participants to wear loose clothing and avoid dark-colored clothes, while seeking shaded areas to avoid direct sunlight.

“One thing we don’t want to forget is sun safety,” Colon said. “If you’re going to be out in any sun exposure areas, make sure that you’re using sun protection. Sunburns can actually accelerate the dehydration process further.”

Cooling centers are available across Montgomery County next week for anyone who needs them to stay safe and cool for no charge.

Washington Township is providing one location with charging stations open Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.:

Washington Township Recreation Center – 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road

The City of Dayton is providing three locations open Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center – 2021 West Third Street

Lohrey Recreation Center – 2366 Glenarm Avenue

Northwest Recreation Center – 1600 Princeton Drive

The City of Moraine is providing one location open Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. (regular business hours):

Payne Recreation Center – 3800 Main Street

The City of Vandalia is providing one location open Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.: