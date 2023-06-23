X

Heather Redman & The Reputation to replace La Santa Cecilia tonight at Levitt Pavilion

Due to canceled flights, La Santa Cecilia has canceled their show tonight at Levitt Pavilion. Heather Redman and The Reputation will take the stage instead at 7 p.m.

According to a press release, the Levitt Dayton team is “working hard to hopefully reschedule La Santa Cecilia for a later date this summer.”

Organizers assure the rest of the weekend will go on as planned with MarMonroe and CeeofDreams on Saturday, June 24 celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.

Explore45 FREE CONCERTS: Levitt Pavilion Dayton announces 2023 season

More information can be found at LevittDayton.org.

