Henny Penny partners with restaurant buying group

Denver-based Strata is a buying group of dealer members that buys equipment for restaurants and restaurant groups.

Strata GPO has said it partners with more than 100 industry suppliers across various categories of non-food products to include heavy equipment, supplies, disposables and chemicals.

“This partnership reinforces Henny Penny’s commitment to supporting dealers and operators with top-tier equipment and exceptional distributor service, ensuring even more value for Strata members,” Henny Penny said in a statement.

Explore Expanding Henny Penny enjoys sizzling rebound from pandemic

As part of this agreement, Strata dealers will have access to Henny Penny’s production lineup, such as open and pressure fryers, combi ovens, and holding cabinets.

“We are thrilled to partner with Strata and excited about the opportunity this brings for their members,” said Jake Bronson, Henny Penny’s manager of sales-North America. “With Strata’s extensive dealer network and our unmatched distributor support, we are confident that this partnership will deliver immense value to foodservice operators across the country.”

Mike Jewett, chief executive of Strata, said the partnership “is a huge win for our dealers. Having access to such a strong lineup of equipment, combined with the industry expertise and support of Henny Penny’s distributor network, gives our members a real edge in serving their customers.”

Based in Eaton with a presence in downtown Dayton, leaders of employee-owned Henny Penny say the business has enjoyed strong performance since the pandemic. In 2023, the company purchased the 12,000-square-foot Eaton Supply building, transforming it to house customer and technical services teams in about 8,200 square feet of office space, with the remainder offering space to service products.

The company’s products have touched your life whether you’re familiar with the company or not. If you ever ordered a chicken sandwich or fries in your favorite fast-food drive-through lane, Henny Penny fryers have likely been put to work for you. The company’s open and pressure fryers, combi ovens and other products are industry standards, company leaders have said.