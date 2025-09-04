Here are the 28 southwest Ohio villages under threat of dissolution from new law

A new Ohio law meant to dwindle the total number of taxing jurisdictions in the state has at least 28 local villages in its crosshairs so far.
Those 28 villages have had at least one village elected position go without a candidate in the elections of 2021, 2023, or the upcoming 2025 election, which means they’ll fail a new state-mandated audit scheduled after the 2030 Census.
Failure of that audit automatically puts a question on the local ballot to dissolve that village’s government and fold its assets and territory into the nearest township. A simple majority of voters will seal a village’s fate, one way or the other.
Here’s a list of those villages, sorted by population:
|Name
|County / partial county
|2020 Population total
|West Milton Village
|Miami
|4,697
|Cedarville Village
|Greene
|4,257
|Covington Village
|Miami
|2,548
|New Miami Village
|Butler
|2,217
|Jamestown Village
|Greene
|2,052
|Morrow Village
|Warren
|2,049
|Bradford Village
|Miami / Darke
|1,796
|South Charleston Village
|Clark
|1,706
|Pleasant Hill Village
|Miami
|1,241
|Farmersville Village
|Montgomery
|975
|Seven Mile Village
|Butler
|712
|Millville Village
|Butler
|634
|Phillipsburg Village
|Montgomery
|498
|Corwin Village
|Warren
|484
|North Hampton Village
|Clark
|457
|Fletcher Village
|Miami
|451
|Spring Valley Village
|Greene
|415
|Verona Village
|Preble / Montgomery
|403
|South Vienna Village
|Clark
|402
|Laura Village
|Miami
|398
|Tremont City Village
|Clark
|352
|Casstown Village
|Miami
|270
|Bowersville Village
|Greene
|261
|Donnelsville Village
|Clark
|255
|Catawba Village
|Clark
|245
|Potsdam Village
|Miami
|225
|Ludlow Falls Village
|Miami
|175
|Clifton Village
|Greene
|131
Nine area villages in the area have successfully fielded a candidate for every village opening in 2021, 2023, and 2025.
But they could still face a dissolution vote if they can’t prove that they provide at least five out of the 10 following services: police protection, firefighting services, emergency medical services, garbage collection, water service, sewer service, road maintenance, parks or recreation services, human services, or a village-operated library.
Those villages are:
|Name
|County / partial county
|2020 population
|New Lebanon Village
|Montgomery
|3,796
|Yellow Springs Village
|Greene
|3,697
|Waynesville Village
|Warren
|2,669
|Enon Village
|Clark
|2,449
|Maineville Village
|Warren
|1,405
|Harveysburg Village
|Warren
|554
|Butlerville Village
|Warren
|155
|Pleasant Plain Village
|Warren
|129
|Jacksonburg Village
|Butler
|55
Here’s an interactive map comparing the two datasets:
