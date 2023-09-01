High school senior class leaders share how teachers impacted their education

Among the questions the Dayton Daily News posed to six incoming senior high school leaders: Through your school years, who has been the teacher who most influenced you and describe that teacher’s influence?

For one, it was the way the educator has helped in college preparation while another said she still uses the instructor’s leadership lessons taught four years ago.

One student said his teacher mixed calculus with a touch of history, rekindling a love for math. Another pointed to an instructor’s ability to challenge her beyond what she saw as her limits. Those responding were:

•Jessica Cleaves, Fairborn High School senior class president;

•Bella Deppen, Fairmont High School United Student Body president;

•Cole Heidenreich, Springboro High School senior class president;

•Katie Jordan, Miss Wayne High School;

•Milan Khachane, Centerville High School senior class president;

•Ava McCoy, Troy High School student body vice president.

Below are their responses:

Cleaves: Mrs. (Amanda) Spirk has influenced me the most through my school years because her class has taught me so much about the medical field. I feel very prepared for college because of her class, and she is a wonderful teacher!

Deppen: Mr. (Kyle) Boze. I took his leadership class my freshman year and it changed my outlook on so many things. To this day I still use so many of the leadership skills I learned from him almost four years ago. One thing that stands out to me is the thankful journal we wrote in. It showed me that everything is worth being appreciated!

Heidenreich: During my time at the high school … Mrs. (Mary) Loose, my calculus teacher. She not only took it upon herself to make calculus digestible and fun, but reignited my love for math through her knowledge of history and the origins of the topics we were learning … Nothing could be cooler than combining two of my favorite subjects into one.

Jordan: Señora Jordan, who is also my mom. I have been able to see her as both a mother and a teacher. She always tries her best in everything she does to help her students succeed, which gave me the confidence to help others and be a positive part of people’s lives. Her influence has shown me to always try my hardest in everything I do.

Khachane: Ms. (Sherry) Monaghan. She makes learning enjoyable and truly cares about her students on a personal level. She helps her students become well rounded individuals both in and outside of the classroom.

McCoy: At Troy High School … Mr. (Matthew) Wibbeler. He has always made his classroom a very positive environment, is a great listener and gives good advice. He pushes students to be the best that they can be and to go beyond what they think they can accomplish … He will always go out of his way to talk to you and make sure you are OK.