High school sports: ‘Electric’ seasons for Springboro boys, girls golf teams send both to districts

Girls head coach Phil Grieshop said he’s “been feeling pretty good about the team” after winning the GWOC Tournament with a 318 team score and posting a 312 at Echo Hills. Senior Kinsley Brown was the sectional medalist with an even-par score of 72.

“We’ve had a great year up until this point, and we’ve had a goal all season to make it to districts and then further on to state,” Grieshop said. “Winning sectionals was a great feeling. We went in hoping to do our best, which I think we did, and the results I think speak for themselves as far as having the sectional medalist in Kinsley Brown and the rest of the team all being in the top 10 at sectionals. It was kind of exactly what we’ve been practicing and training for.”

The Springboro girls are competing Tuesday at PipeStone Golf Course in the Division I districts. The boys played Monday at the same course in the Division I districts.

“I think it’s really great for the community and for all the hard work that I’ve seen both the girls and the boys put in over the past couple of years,” Grieshop said. “I am constantly, obviously as a coach up at Heatherwoode where we all practice, and you just see them. I see, besides seeing my girls up there, I see a lot of the boys up there all the time. I mean, they put in hours of work every week just trying to get their game at the top of their ability.”

The Springboro boys finished fourth at districts at PipeStone with a 295 team score. Sophomore Jackson Adams led the team with a 71.

“Having both boys and girls teams have the success in the postseason they’ve had and go to state at the same time and pull for each other, it’s a really electric environment around Heatherwoode,” Springboro boys golf head coach Matt Cole said. “It’s a pretty amazing environment only being my first year as the head coach, I’m just kind of blown away at — I didn’t realize how many people our programs truly do reach.”

Brown teed off at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday at PipeStone among five Panthers present at districts.

Grieshop said Springboro continuing “to play to their abilities” would be key to furthering the postseason journey.

“For us, I think it’s going to take our girls, the team, just playing to their ability and not stressing and worrying about that one bad shot that might happen ruining their round,” Grieshop said. “They have to just stay in their mindset and continue to just play each hole and each shot to the best of their ability based on what’s in front of them.”

Here’s a look at more high school sports around Dayton:

BOYS SOCCER

MVL: Tippecanoe’s 2-0 win over Lima Shawnee Saturday was No. 650 in program history. GCL: Three goals from sophomore Jon Carter Sproles and two more by senior Noah Haggerty Saturday helped Carroll beat Greenon 9-1 and improve to 12-2-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

GWOC: Springboro went to 13-1-1 with a 2-0 win over Dublin Coffman Saturday and plays at Centerville Wednesday. GCL: Badin recorded a 6-1 league win Monday over Fenwick and moved to 4-0-0 atop the GCL. It plays at Alter Wednesday.

BOYS GOLF

Centerville placed third at PipeStone qualifying for the state tournament on Monday.

GIRLS GOLF

The Division I district is taking place at PipeStone on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Centerville head coach Dan Peterson earned win No. 200 in his career on Thursday. Fenwick and McNicholas at 9-1 in the GCL earned shares of the league crown last Tuesday.

CROSS COUNTRY