High school sports: Miami Valley School doubles duo brings ‘firepower’ into state tournament

Washington, who advanced to the Division II doubles state tournament in 2024 with graduated teammate Ginevra Muratori, and De Boer qualified this year after advancing to the second round of districts and winning the Centerville sectional.

“I think it’s almost that yin and yang kind of combo where, instead of like two people that are similar and then clash in the time of need, these two are able to come together because they can balance each other out,” Miami Valley School coach Buddy Pitts Jr. said.

The duo “stepped up to the plate” this fall and helped “raise just the quality of our team,” fifth-year coach Pitts said, who led Miami Valley School to three doubles teams advancing to sectional semifinals in Centerville.

“They both have a level of firepower on different playing fields,” Pitts said. “Kennedi has an incredible ground stroke that will knock you off your feet if you’re not ready for it and Tamma has incredible touch.”

Mason is well represented at the state tournament.

Reigning Division I singles state champion Mason senior Addison Cassidy will return to the state tournament in hopes of defending her state crown. Doubles duo senior Pratyusha Chaudhuri and junior Emma Wagner will also head back to Lindner Family Tennis Center in pursuit of another Division I doubles title.

Also in the Division I doubles bracket from Mason includes senior Adriana Moreno and junior Saanvi Reddy as well as the team of sophomores Vanmayl Podili and Bhavana Singidi.

Beavercreek sophomore Ansley Violette will compete in the Division I singles bracket after advancing to the district final against Cassidy at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

In Division II singles, sophomores of Oakwood Mila Gelbart and Springfield Northwestern’s Sadie Pilson will look to advance through the bracket after second and fourth place finishes, respectively, in districts.

Washington and De Boer will face Pepper Pike Orange junior Raina Patel and sophomore Olivia Stumbo in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday.

“As we know, tennis is literally the one sport where your emotions then the energy goes up and down and the momentum changes — you could be up 4-1, literally, and just like that, you’re back down,” Pitts said. “These things happen regularly, so you’re always in that constant battle of up and down, up and down.”

Washington will return to the state tournament with her sight set on winning it after advancing to the doubles final a year ago.

Washington and De Boer’s teammates at Miami Valley School have “really championed both of them to be ready for this level” when they step onto the state tournament court Thursday.

“Honestly, the journey has been kind of beautiful obviously for me,” Pitts said. “Because I see the girls working and doing things that we work on, but also understanding it for themselves, so not having to have me tell them every other game or every other ball, like, where to be, where to go.”