High school sports: Piqua girls golf enters postseason ‘appreciating the moment’

Leadership has come from each member of the roster, according to Brad Kuhlman.

“Having that JV group has really boosted our leadership qualities and our young players getting that experience and having to be leaders at a younger age,” Brad Kuhlman said. “It’s really helped build the team chemistry in that and keep things going in the right direction.”

Emery Kuhlman and Thoma are joined by returning varsity letter-winning juniors Kaylie Hittle and Haylie Schultz in the top-10 best averages among MVL girls golfers.

Piqua finished fourth in the MVL Tournament on Monday. Schultz shot 93 to lead the team as Tippecanoe claimed the league title.

Brad Kuhlman said Piqua has had “a weird season” where “no one’s really been the one defining player,” rather, the entire team has picked up one another.

“Everyone’s really had their nights,” Brad Kuhlman said. “With that being said, a player like Izzy Thoma in her senior year, just her consistency night in and night out has just been fantastic. It’s been nice to be able to count on something within the group being a consistent (player).”

Work has long been underway for postseason play for Piqua. Ohio High School Athletic Association sectionals are beginning Wednesday through Sept. 27.

Brad Kuhlman said effort into “just trying to get them to appreciate the moment first” has been important.

“To have a season of this level and to be going into an MVL Tournament that really has a lot of weight to it, just, first off, is just appreciating the moment, and then second off, just trying to find a level base,” Brad Kuhlman said. “Not get too high, not have too lows, and just really kind of staying even keel, remembering that it’s just one hole at a time. It’s just another round of golf. But at the same time still appreciating where we’re at.”

Here’s a look at more prep sports around Dayton:

GIRLS GOLF

GWOC: The Centerville Varsity Gold team won the Diana Schwab Nine-Hole Co-Ed Invitational at Beavercreek Wednesday and senior Ava Snow shot 37 to earn medalist honors. MVL: Seniors Ella Berning shot 81 and Kylee Schreiner shot 83 to lead the Red Devils to the MVL Tournament title Monday. GCL: Fenwick senior Emma Lohman earned GCL Player of the Year honors Monday. Fenwick entered the GCL Championships over the weekend 12-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play.

BOYS GOLF

GWOC: Springboro is 4-0 in conference play and Northmont is second at 9-1. The GWOC Tournament begins Wednesday at PipeStone Golf Course in Miamisburg. MVL: Tippecanoe and Troy both shot 307 and were named co-champions of the MVL Tournament Monday. Tippecanoe also earned outright the conference championship. Sidney earned the title in the Valley Division after a team score of 310 in the league tournament. GCL: Chaminade Julienne will play Wednesday at Centerville and Monday at Bellbrook.

BOYS SOCCER

Beavercreek, Centerville and Springboro all remain unbeaten in the GWOC at 3-0-0. The Panthers will host the Beavers on Sept. 23.

Butler improved to 4-1-0 in the MVL with a 7-0 win Saturday over Tecumseh, and junior Heath Thompson scored three goals.

GIRLS SOCCER

Butler is 4-0-1 in the MVL after a 2-2 tie Wednesday with Troy. Sidney leads the Valley Division with a 2-0-0 record.

GIRLS TENNIS

The Centerville Varsity Gold team won its bracket in the Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Cup on Saturday and West Carrollton finished second.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tippecanoe improved to 10-0 and 9-0 in the MVL after sweeping at Sidney and Butler last week. The Red Devils beat the Aviators in a battle of unbeatens, and Butler sits in second place at 10-2 and 8-1 in conference play.

CROSS COUNTRY