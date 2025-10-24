High school sports: Sidney volleyball rewrites history book under first-year coach Reese Barhorst

Barhorst has led Sidney her first year to a historic season, including the team tying its all-time single-season win total and seeing multiple individuals achieve personal milestones.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Barhorst said. “Luckily I’ve had a great program to walk into not just with athletic ability, but with really hard working girls who are very open to a new coaching style, and they’ve done everything to support me.”

Sidney went 18-6 and 14-4 in the Miami Valley League and advanced to the Division III district semifinals as a No. 5 seed. They fell to No. 6 seed Carroll in four sets Monday.

The Yellow Jackets tied their 1988 and 1989 teams’ win totals of 18 with a victory over Greenville in the second round of the postseason Oct. 14.

“Having the best record now in history, it really has put them on the map and gave a lot of seniors and girls recognition with breaking those records,” Barhorst said.

Senior Kalesha Rush broke the school record for kills in a season with 274 and counting in early October.

“She is so much more than just a hitter for our team,” Barhorst said. “She is a true leader and a captain in our back row as well.”

Fellow senior Alena Swearingen became the first Yellow Jacket to reach 2,000 assists in her career.

“She has truly been someone that my freshman setters look up to,” Barhorst said. “She this year actually stepped into a position where she is a right side and a setter for our team because it ended up that we have another senior setter and it just worked out that that’s what the team needed this year.”

Freshman Ah’niyah Wilson also set the Sidney record with 66 aces in a season Oct. 9.

“She takes what I say and she puts it into the game, but she is also just a very natural athlete,” Barhorst said. “She has some of the best ball control I’ve ever seen and one of the most aggressive serves as well on our team.”