High school sports: Tippecanoe volleyball team driven by ‘100% effort’ to perfect record

Tippecanoe defeated Versailles in three sets 25-20, 27-25 and 25-23. Post described the match as “super exciting,” and it presented a challenge for Tippecanoe’s team.

“It was some well-needed competition, and we got to see our potential in a close match against a very, very good team,” Post said. “Just a bunch of good competition and a very successful day for us.”

Tippecanoe’s dominance extends to the Miami Valley League, where the Red Devils have won 120-straight sets and 71-straight matches entering last weekend, said 14-year head coach Howard Garcia.

Tippecanoe has divisional wins over Butler, Piqua and Troy to stand atop the Miami Division in the MVL. The Red Devils began this week 14-0 and 12-0 in the league.

Garcia credited Tippecanoe’s “balance” and “cohesion” among the biggest reasons making this year’s Red Devils team different from others.

“We have many players that can do many things very well, and the things that we cannot do well, the other ones complement them,” Garcia said.

Post provides a senior presence on a balanced Tippecanoe roster. Fellow seniors Savannah Clawson, Bri Morris and Morgan Sessions are among MVL leaders in kills, assists and aces, respectively.

Garcia described Post as a player who goes by the motto: “Team Above All, Above All, The Team.”

“I try to make sure I’m putting my 100% effort in for this team because I love them all,” Post said. “I just try to think of everything as like the glass half full because you just need that encouragement and the positivity on the court in such a mental game.”

Post said the Red Devils “have just grown so much together,” and “that’s just what’s different about this team.” She considers wearing the Tippecanoe jersey an honor.

“It means a lot because so many generations have put in a lot of work for Tippecanoe volleyball,” Post said. “It just means a lot that I get to wear it as well in legacy of them and just to continue just the success nd pride of Tipp City volleyball that we have.”

Here’s a look at more high school sports around Dayton:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

GWOC: Centerville, on a seven-match win streak, will play conference foes at Springfield and Fairmont this week. MVL: Sidney (13-3, 11-2 MVL) is atop the Valley Division with a five-set win over Northmont Monday. BOYS SOCCER GWOC: Centerville extended its winning streak Saturday to six defeating St. Xavier 2-1. The Elks are atop the GWOC 9-2-0 and 4-0-0 in conference. MVL: West Carrollton junior Jeremy Fernandez Bonilla scored seven goals in the Pirates 17-1 win Wednesday over Greenville, breaking a 47-year-old school record. GCL: Fenwick senior Jack Coch, who has a league-best 16 goals, added two in Saturday’s loss to Yellow Springs and another in the win at Stebbins Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

GWOC: The race is on for the conference crown. Centerville and Beavercreek are 4-0-0 in the conference, while the Beavers host third place Springboro (9-1-1, 3-1-0) on Wednesday. MVL: League leaders Butler (7-4-1, 5-0-1 MVL) meet Wednesday at Sidney (8-2-2, 5-0-0 MVL). GCL: Badin and Alter earned shutout wins on Monday to remain atop the league standings.

BOYS GOLF

Centerville won the GWOC last Wednesday shooting 286 at PipeStone Golf Course in Miamisburg. Tippecanoe, 8-0 in the MVL, on senior night Monday shot a team score of 143, one from the school record.

GIRLS GOLF

Centerville senior Ava Snow earned GWOC Women’s Champion on Wednesday, and the Elks won their sectional shooting 335 on Thursday. Fairmont shot a school record 389 qualifying for districts Thursday led by a school-record low round of 84 by junior Miah Fuller.

GIRLS TENNIS

Centerville leads the GWOC, Chaminade Julienne is atop the GCL and Tippecanoe and Fairborn lead their divisions in the MVL.

The OHSAA sectional tournament begins Monday through Oct. 4.

CROSS COUNTRY