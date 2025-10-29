High school sports: Troy girls, boys soccer teams both claim MVL titles

“I felt like the girls performed really, really well all season long,” Diceanu said. “It was a transition year, and we got to learn from each other and about each other. We got better as we went along, and unfortunately, it just didn’t go as far as we thought we would end up going, but we ran into a good team at the districts in Harrison, and hats off to them.”

The Troy girls team went 15-3-1 and tied with Butler and Tippecanoe at 7-1-1 in the MVL to split the Miami Division.

Troy beat Tippecanoe and tied with Butler while losing to Sidney, which won the Valley Division and also claimed a quarter of the MVL championship.

“We each have somebody we beat up on and we each tied someone and in the end, Tipp City did us a favor winning some games that we needed them to win for us to have a share of the title,” Diceanu said. “(Tippecanoe) also had to go into Vandalia and beat Vandalia for us to share the title so it was super nice, very rewarding.”

Troy drew a No. 1 seed before the tournament and beat No. 5 seed Xenia 6-0 in the district semifinal, ultimately falling 4-3 to Harrison in the final.

“We achieved a lot of goals that we planned on having a chance to get and wanted to get, and the only thing we kind of fell short on is getting beyond the districts,” Diceanu said.

The Troy boys team won the MVL outright after winning the Miami Division and posted a 13-5-1 overall record. The Trojans went 8-0-1 in league play.

“When I sit and watch the boys be successful, it kind of drives us to want to be just as successful and I’m sure they’re the same way,” Diceanu said. “They see us do well and they want to do well as well, or they want us to outdo them, kind of like competitive on the side, the quiet competitive, but we’re very supportive of each other.”

Here’s a look at other sports around Dayton.

BOYS SOCCER

GCL: Regional semifinals for all divisions will start Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Badin advanced in D-III and will play Carroll in Williamsburg for a spot in the regional final.

GWOC: District champions Beavercreek, Centerville and Fairmont advanced to regionals.

Beavercreek will play Morrow Little Miami; Centerville will contest Lakota West; and the Firebirds will face St. Xavier.

CROSS COUNTRY

The state meet at Fortress Obetz & Memorial Park will be held this Saturday.

D-IV girls will start the meet at 10 a.m. followed by the D-IV boys. D-III will proceed afterward at 11:50 a.m., then D-II at 1:40 p.m. and D-I at 3:30 p.m.

Beavercreek qualified its boys team after a regional runner-up finish in Troy last weekend.

The Tippecanoe boys also earned a berth in the state meet by winning the D-II regional.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Regional semifinals will take place Wednesday and Thursday.

In D-III, Ross and unbeaten Tippecanoe will square off Wednesday at 8 p.m. from Lakota East High School.

McNicholas will play Brookville on Thursday at Lakota East at 6 p.m. in D-IV. Fenwick will also go up against Kenton Ridge for a spot in the regional final.