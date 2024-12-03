Highway patrol reports 8 deaths over Thanksgiving holiday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced its provisional report of Thanksgiving holiday crashes.

OSHP said that between midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, eight people were killed in seven crashes across the state, including at least one death in Montgomery County.

One person died in a crash Sunday evening in Jefferson Twp., after a driver went left of center in the 5000 block of Germantown Pike and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

Explore1 killed in Montgomery County crash on Sunday night

The highway patrol said that year’s numbers are the lowest since 2018, when seven were killed during the five-day period around Thanksgiving.

Of the crashes included in the highway patrol’s report, OSHP said that three were not wearing safety belts, and one of the crashes involved impaired driving.

In total, during the five-day holiday period highway troopers arrested 247 people for driving a vehicle while impaired, issued 569 safety belt and 297 distracted driving citations, and assisted 1,638 motorists, the highway patrol said.

OSHP said that troopers responded to a total of 10,324 incidents across the state, and that Warren County was among the top 10 with 318 incidents.

