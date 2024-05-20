Highway work near Wright-Patt causing ramp to close, detours for months

This closure is needed to complete concrete and joint repairs on the ramp, according to ODOT. Traffic will detour using Ohio 4 to Harshman Road to Ohio 4 to Valley Pike/Ohio 444, state officials said.

Ohio 444 will also have interior lane closures at the Ohio 4 interchange from 7 a.m. starting Tuesday, according to ODOT.

Through July, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction as crews will be working on the bridge, according to the state.

ODOT officials caution drivers to be mindful of construction workers in the area. Through mid-April, according to the state, the number of crashes where ODOT crews have been hit totaled 43.

That’s a significant increase, as the number of crews hit in 2023 for the entire year was 56, officials said.