Highway work near Wright-Patt causing ramp to close, detours for months

Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

Highway construction near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will cause a traffic detour due to a ramp closure starting Monday.

The Ohio 4 ramp north to Valley Pike/Ohio 444 will be closed from May 20 until sometime in September, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

This closure is needed to complete concrete and joint repairs on the ramp, according to ODOT. Traffic will detour using Ohio 4 to Harshman Road to Ohio 4 to Valley Pike/Ohio 444, state officials said.

Ohio 444 will also have interior lane closures at the Ohio 4 interchange from 7 a.m. starting Tuesday, according to ODOT.

ExploreRELATED: ODOT launches 2024 road work season

Through July, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction as crews will be working on the bridge, according to the state.

ODOT officials caution drivers to be mindful of construction workers in the area. Through mid-April, according to the state, the number of crashes where ODOT crews have been hit totaled 43.

That’s a significant increase, as the number of crews hit in 2023 for the entire year was 56, officials said.

ExploreRELATED: Number of ODOT crews hit in work zones up in 2024
In Other News
1
Before Nancy Cartwright was a star, the voice for Bart Simpson was a...
2
Ohio unable to quantify how Air Force plan would affect Ohio guardsmen
3
New Rustic & Rooted store in Englewood offers home decor, hand-crafted...
4
Crowded roadways, airways expected as Memorial Day travel begins
5
Plans released for $260M upgrade of Cincinnati Open campus in Mason

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top