Highways, airways to be packed through July holiday

With gas prices more than $1 cheaper than last year at this time, people can expect busy roadways and airports when they travel this weekend through the July 4 holiday.

The Dayton-Springfield area, defined by AAA as Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Clark counties, is expected to see 186,647 people travel over the long weekend, a 4.3% increase over last year. In addition, about 2.3 million Ohioans are planning to travel during this weekend, exceeding last year’s record by 4% with nearly 90,000 more people traveling than last year, according to AAA.

“As much as the economists are talking about the potential for inflation, what we’re seeing is that consumer spending is strong,” said AAA Club Alliance spokeswoman Kara Hitchens. “People have made the point to take our advice and booked early. We tell folks that all year long because we know that there’s a small inventory in terms of airfare and with all the trouble that the airline industry had last year, people are still committed to flying and still committed to just traveling in general.”

AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, setting a new record for the holiday. Domestic travel over the weekend is projected to increase by 2.1 million people compared to last year. This year’s projection outpaces the previous Independence Day weekend record of 49 million travelers set in 2019.

This Independence Day weekend also is expected to set a new record for the number of Americans traveling by car for the holiday. AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4% over 2022 and 4% higher than 2019. The Dayton and Springfield areas are expected to see a 2.9% increrase in air travel compared to 2022.

Part of that, Hitchens said, is that travelers this year are more confident that travel plans made in advance of the holiday weekend would not be nixed by plagued by pandemic era problems.

In addition, gas prices this summer are much lower than a year ago. As of Wednesday, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas was $3.56, down from $4.88 a year ago.

“Folks were very hesitant last year to travel,” Hitchens said. “Some adjusted their budget to make it happen, but we’re seeing gas prices are down (this year), people are committed to the travel.”

Whether or not prices go up is going to be “a close call,” Patrick De Haan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, told this news outlet Wednesday afternoon as oil prices started to creep up several percentage points, and with it, the price of gas.

That, coupled with the fact that gas prices in Dayton have declined every day since the 9th of June and the region at least a week overdue for a price cycle-induced increase means the region is going to be “really close to the edge” when it comes to a price hike, which likely will occur today or Friday, at the latest.

“‘Fill up ASAP before prices go up’ is my advice,” De Haan said.

Ohioans traveling by car is just short of the 2021 record travel for Independence Day. This year, nearly 2.05 million people will drive to their destination, representing a nearly 3% increase over last year. The projected number of Dayton Metro Area residents traveling by car this weekend is 167,694, a 2.9% increase compared to last year.

Buses, trains and cruises

Hitchens said she is amazed at the continually climbing statistics for what AAA refers to as “other travel,” namely buses, trains and cruises.

AAA expects 3.36 million people will travel by bus, cruise, or train this weekend, a 24% over last year. Although more travelers are turning to these modes of transportation this year, the number is not expected to surpass 2019′s total of 3.5 million.

In Ohio, other modes of transportation are up near pre-pandemic numbers with 141,738 people expected to take a bus, cruise or train over the long weekend. That represents a nearly 24% increase over last year.

“This year, we’re looking at a double-digit climb for the Dayton region,” Hitchens said. “People love to cruise, but the cruise industry took a big hit during COVID, so people want to get up back on the high seas and travel.”

Air travel is expected to set a new record. AAA projects 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations Independence Day weekend, an increase of 11.2% over 2022 and 6.6% over 2019. The previous Independence Day weekend air travel record of 3.9 million travelers was set in 2019.

The share of air travelers in this year’s overall holiday forecast is 8.2%, the highest percentage in nearly 20 years.

Air travel in Ohio is the highest it has been for Independence Day since 2006. This year 92,655 people are expected to fly to their destination. That’s an 8.2% increase over last year.