Historic preservation issue dominates Troy mayor candidate forum

The first question posed asked candidates to rank historic preservation in the city on a scale of one to 10 with 10 being the top priority.

“It would probably be a solid six or a seven. We have to understand that our community was built on the shoulders of giants,” Lutz said, referencing several leaders from founders to industrial families who help build what Troy has today.

“The beauty of our community comes from the fact that each day we can walk downtown, we can recognize and understand the sacrifices other people have made for our community,” Lutz said. “What we need to do is be a good steward of that history so that we have something to carry on for future generations.”

Oda said she would rank preservation at a seven or eight. “All you have to do is look around Troy and see how beautiful our community is and see that we have pride in ownership and the people who worked very hard to restore and keep what they have,” she said.

“Yeah, there are issues,” Oda said. “We have guidelines and things in place to help preserve our buildings and structures. We are willing to help any property owner do that.”

Candidates also were asked what steps they commit to take to ensure a situation such as the Tavern does not reoccur.

“We will continue to follow policies and procedures that are in place. Again, assisting property owners to do what they need to do with their property,” Oda said.

“I think government should be defined by the problems that it prevents rather the problems that it causes,” Lutz said. “Last year I presented a vacant property ordinance to our city council to say, ‘Hey, when we have vacant industrial and commercial properties, we need a set of standards in place that are easy to follow so we can do the best we can to make sure that these buildings do not stay vacant for long periods of time.’ ”

One question referred to a structural engineer’s report received this week by the city, as part of legal information-gathering, stating the Tavern building is stable and in remarkably good condition. The candidates were asked if the Tavern building should be demolished or refurbished.

Lutz said, “If we have a building that is structurally sound, we should work with property owners to do everything we can to make sure that building stays up.” A former city of Piqua employee, he pointed to the Fort Piqua Plaza building that was rehabilitated and now is home to the local library.

Oda said, “I am not going to comment on the structural reports. We have had three done within the last week and I have not heard all of those structural reports. To assume that is the final one, the one being held to, I am not going to comment on that.”

Lutz, a Troy native, said he wants to serve as mayor to make improvements, including working to obtain more citizen input.

Oda, who said she brings the experience of living in other communities before moving to Troy more than 25 years ago, said she believes Troy is on a positive trajectory with people wanting to live and do business in town.

The mayor’s job currently pays $23,580 a year. The salary will increase by 3% in 2024 to $24,287.

