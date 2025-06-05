Breaking: Dayton studied Arby’s, Gilly’s, other sites for police before buying diner/DP&L properties

Historic spots in Dayton: Erma Bombeck historic marker outside St. Mary’s Hall

University of Dayton President Daniel Curran (L) and Lee Yoakum, deputy communications director for the Ohio Historical Society,unveil the Erma Bombeck historical marker on the walkway across from St. Mary's Hall on the University of Dayton campus friday as part of Reunion Weekend festivities. The two Miami Valley women are relatives (their husbands are first cousins to Erma). Erma Bombeck is a 1949 alumna of UD.

Credit: JIM WITMER

Credit: JIM WITMER

1 hour ago
Ohio has more than 1,750 historical markers noting people, events and things to know about the state’s history.

Nearly 250 of those are in the nine-county Dayton region.

Today, we feature the marker at Mary’s Hall on the campus of the University of Dayton, about Erma Bombeck.

The marker is located along Zehler Drive on the north side of St, Mary’s Hall, between the building and the parking lot.

Marker location

Marker text

Side A:

Erma Fiste was born in Dayton on February 21, 1927.

While attending Patterson Cooperative High School, she worked as a copygirl for the Dayton Herald. After graduating from the University of Dayton in 1949, she married Bill Bombeck. She returned to the Dayton Journal-Herald as a reporter. Four years later she left the paper to raise three children, Betsy, Andy and Matt.

Erma Bombeck has an Ohio historical marker placed outside St. Mary's Hall on the campus of the University of Dayton. Source: RemarkableOhio.org

icon to expand image

She continued to write part-time from home. In 1965, Glenn Thompson of the Dayton Journal-Herald spotted her column in the Kettering-Oakwood Times and offered her a twice-a-week column. After three weeks he brought it to the attention of Newsday Syndicate. “At Wit’s End” grew to become nationally syndicated in over 900 newspapers.

Erma wrote twelve books; nine made The New York Times Best Sellers List. In 1975 she joined the original cast of “Good M

Side B:

Erma was still writing her column for Universal Press Syndicate and developing a new book for HarperCollins Publishers when she died from complications of a kidney transplant on April 22, 1996.

At her memorial service, friend and fellow journalist Phil Donahue said, “We shall never see the likes of her again. We shall never know again her brilliance, her insight and especially her generosity…She was real and she brought us all down to earth – gently, generously, and with brilliant humor. She is a twentieth-century political figure, and when the scholars gather hundreds of years from now to learn about us, they can’t know it all if they don’t read Erma…She will live forever.”

Mary (L) and Betty Fiste take a look at the newly unveiled Erma Bombeck historical marker on the walkway across from St. Mary's Hall on the University of Dayton campus. The two Miami Valley women are relatives (their husbands are first cousins to Erma) and attended the dedication ceremony. Erma Bombeck is a 1949 alumna of UD.

Credit: JIM WITMER

icon to expand image

Credit: JIM WITMER

The Ohio Historical Markers program

Beginning in the 1950s, the program encompasses over 1,750 unique markers that tell the state’s history as written by its communities.

Reading a marker

In addition to the text describing the historic marker, in the lower right is a number. This indicates the sequence number of the sign installed in a particular county.

Example above

Marker No. 5-57. The 5 indicates that this particular marker is the 5th marker to be erected in the county and 57 indicates that the marker is located in Montgomery County.

More information about markers

You can find information about all of Ohio’s historical markers at the Remarkable Ohio website.

Erma Bombeck (1927-1996) was a native Daytonian who made millions laugh with her down to earth humor. She worked as a copy girl at the local newspaper as a way to finance her education at the University of Dayton. She began her writing career as a columnist for the Kettering-Oakwood Times and then with the Dayton Journal Herald. Her column became nationally syndicated, at one time entertaining readers of more than 900 papers with her wry observations on family life. She wrote 12 books, some of which made it to the best-seller list. Erma Bombeck became well known as a radio and TV guest and sought-after lecturer and graduation speaker. The courage, humor and eternal optimism she displayed as she struggled with kidney-failure made her a national role model as well. Inducted: 1997

Credit: HANDOUT

icon to expand image

Credit: HANDOUT

