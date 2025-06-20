Historic spots in Dayton: The unique Stevenson Road Covered Bridge in Xenia

Today, we feature the marker at Stevenson Road Covered Bridge in Xenia.

The marker is located near 1910 Stevenson Road, on the opposite side of the road. It is on the Northwest corner of Stevenson Rd. at the bridge.

Marker location

Marker text

Side A:

Built in 1877 and spanning approximately ninety-five feet, the Stevenson Road Covered Bridge carried vehicular traffic until 2003. It is one of the few Smith truss bridges left in the United States.

The Smith Bridge Company manufactured the bridge using various patents of the company, which were secured by its founder, Robert W. Smith. The company originated in Tippecanoe City, Ohio (Tipp City) and later relocated to Toledo. In 1890 the Toledo Bridge Company Purchased the company from Smith.

Robert Smith died in 1898 at the age of sixty-five leaving behind a legacy of unique covered bridges.

Side B:

Same as side A.

The Ohio Historical Markers program

Beginning in the 1950s, the program encompasses over 1,750 unique markers that tell the state’s history as written by its communities.

Reading a marker

In addition to the text describing the historic marker, in the lower right is a number. This indicates the sequence number of the sign installed in a particular county.

Example above

Marker No. 28-29. The 28 indicates that this particular marker is the 28th marker to be erected in the county and 29 indicates that the marker is located in Green County.

More information about markers

You can find information about all of Ohio’s historical markers at the Remarkable Ohio website.