History of the Dayton Triangles football team at center of October event

Andrew Walsh will share the history of the Dayton Triangles, from its founding and connections to the University of Dayton (then St. Mary’s College) and prominent Dayton industrialists, to the team’s later years and what happened to the historic old stadium.

This free presentation is open to the public. Reservations are not required. Donations welcome. Enjoy refreshments starting at 6:30 p.m. and the program from 7-8 p.m. in the auditorium.

For more information, call 937-433-0123 or visit centervillewashingtonhistory.org.