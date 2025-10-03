History of the Dayton Triangles football team at center of October event

Centerville-Washington History presents: “Dayton Triangles: The Football Team,” presented by Andrew Walsh at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the RecPlex West auditorium, 965 Miamisburg-Centerville Road.
Today, Dayton is a sports town for college basketball, minor league baseball, and more, but having a team in one of the major professional leagues does not seem a realistic possibility. But Dayton will always have a special place in the history of the NFL, as it holds the distinction of hosting the very first league game back in 1920. In this presentation,
Andrew Walsh will share the history of the Dayton Triangles, from its founding and connections to the University of Dayton (then St. Mary’s College) and prominent Dayton industrialists, to the team’s later years and what happened to the historic old stadium.
This free presentation is open to the public. Reservations are not required. Donations welcome. Enjoy refreshments starting at 6:30 p.m. and the program from 7-8 p.m. in the auditorium.
For more information, call 937-433-0123 or visit centervillewashingtonhistory.org.
About the Author