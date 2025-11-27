Holiday in the City to pack in seasonal cheer over five weeks

Friday’s event will also include a light show, fireworks, rides, a parade, food trucks, visits with Santa and the opening of the outdoor skating rink. Admission is free.

Most events and activities will be centered around downtown with a few in other locations around town.

“We have a list of great events that would not be possible without the community members who come down to enjoy it,” said Kristina Jarrell, Greater Springfield Partnership downtown events programmer.

The Greater Springfield Partnership Ice Skating Rink returns to City Hall Plaza at 76 East High St. and will operate 5-8 p.m. Thursdays; 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 1-5 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 4.

A special Home for the Holidays Christmas Eve skate will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 24 and closed Dec. 25.

Admission and skate rental are $5 a person. The schedule may be adjusted in the event of inclement weather. The rink is a Holiday in the City hallmark, according to Jarrell.

“People love that the ice rink is outside, which is not common for a city our size. It’s a great place to bring kids,” she said.

Each week up to Christmas will feature what are considered signature events, such as:

The Yuletide Celebration, which will be held 5-8 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Snyder Park clubhouse, 1900 Park St.

The Ohio Performing Arts Institute’s 36th annual performance of “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m. Dec. 12-13 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

SantaCon, 3-10 p.m. Dec. 13, at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Todd Stoll’s “A Swinging Big Band Holiday,” 7-10 p.m. Dec. 20 at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company

Expect a variety of entertainment including pairing animated holiday classics with classic holiday features at 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at the State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave., and then at 6 p.m. Dec. 2, 16 and 23 at Myers Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave.

The State Theater will also host ticketed live holiday-themed concerts from Springfield native Griffin House at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and Todd Stoll’s Red Hot Holiday Stomp at 4 p.m. Dec. 14.

If a merry little Christmas doesn’t ring your bell, check out the Jingle Bell Brawl ArmBar Pro Wrestling event at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Springfield Metropolis, 102 W. High St., Springfield.

Shopping opportunities will be plentiful at various locations including Holidays at the Hatch on Dec. 5, 6, 13 and 20 at Hatch Artists Studios, 105 N. Center St., Springfield. There will also be artistic activities with holiday themes at various locations.

Santa will be around up through Christmas including a permanent place at the Heritage Center of Clark County’s Enchanted Forest in the Hellmuth Rotating Gallery with lights and decorated trees each Saturday in December up until Christmas and two Thursdays. The gallery is located on the second floor of the Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave.

Jarrell said a gift the Greater Springfield Partnership received for Holiday in the City was the support of a record nearly 200 sponsors, individuals and businesses. Sponsor names will be recognized around the city during the season.

“We were surprised in a good way,” said Jarrell. “We didn’t know with the economy, but we had a lot step up to sponsor because they believe in Holiday in the City.”

Some events could be subject to change. For the complete list of Holiday in the City events, activities, updates and more information, go to www.facebook.com/SpringfieldOhioCVB.