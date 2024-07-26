BreakingNews
Breaking: Homeland Security forces are at Fuyao Glass America and “27 other” Dayton-area locations Friday in financial crimes and labor probe

U.S. Homeland Security forces were at Fuyao Glass America in Moraine Friday.

A spokesman for Homeland Security released a statement saying: “Homeland Security Investigations special agents, in collaboration with IRS Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies, are conducting federal search warrants at Fuyao Glass America and 27 other locations in the Dayton area as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

“Special agents are on scene investigating allegations of financial crimes and labor exploitation. There is a large law enforcement presence in Dayton, Liberty Township, Miamisburg, Moraine and West Carrollton but there is no threat to public safety at this time. Please avoid the areas where active law enforcement activities are ongoing,” the statement added.

A large law enforcement presence was reported at the plant off Kettering Boulevard and West Stroop Road Friday morning.

Multiple Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were blocking off the front and back of the plant.

Chinese-owned Fuyao Global bought part of what had been a closed General Motors plant in Moraine in 2014, reconfiguring it into what the company has said is the world’s largest auto glass production site.

Fuyao Global has said it is the second biggest glass manufacturer in the world and the largest in China.

In a November 2017 election, Fuyao workers resoundingly rejected the United Auto Workers’ attempt to represent its Moraine plant.

It’s at least the second time Homeland Security representatives have visited a Moraine manufacturer in seven months. In January, Moraine police confirmed search warrant activity at Harco Manufacturing, on Kettering Boulevard near Fuyao, saying they assisted with the investigation there.

