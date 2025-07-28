Homicide detectives investigating 18-year-old’s death in Dayton

The death of an 18-year-old found in a vehicle in Dayton early Monday morning is under investigation.
Around 1:45 a.m., Dayton police responded to the Gerlaugh and Bierce avenues area for a report of suspicious vehicle.
“Upon approaching the scene officers observed the vehicle with multiple doors open,“ said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon. ”Officers located an 18-year-old male who was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified him as Santana Buchanon.
The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
