Homicide detectives investigating after 16-year-old found dead in Dayton

Homicide detectives are investigating after a teenage boy was found dead in Dayton Thursday.
Just before 5:30 p.m., Dayton police responded to the 100 block of Hedges Street for a report of a dead body.
When officers arrived, they found a deceased 16-year-old boy, Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said.
Additional details about his death are not available at this time.
We will update this article as more information is released.
