Honda breathes new life into Accord

In the press material Honda provided to me about my tester this week, they had a clever headline. And while it’s PR speak, it is nevertheless apropos. The headline says: Electrified, All-New Honda Accord Set To Re-energize the Midsize Sedan Segment.

Why is that so fitting? The midsize sedan segment used to be the top-dog in the automotive industry, and the Accord was always one of the best-sellers. Over the last several years, sedans have become passe and while I don’t agree with it, the consumer demand is down. Yet the Honda Accord remains one of the top cars in the segment.

Now for 2023, the Accord is hybridized and completely redesigned as well.

“The all-new 11th-generation Accord is essential to our lineup as a critical driver of brand loyalty, and with hybrid models representing 50% of sales, a key part of Honda’s electrification strategy.” said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “This is our best Accord ever, a true benchmark in its class, offering an unbeatable combination of style, efficiency, performance and connectivity.”

Immediately noticeable is the new look of the Accord. The upright grille and blacked out LED headlights are just one of the aesthetic improvements. The Accord, in general, is longer and sleeker. It’s not just the design elements that make it look that way, literally the 2023 Accord is 2.8 inches longer. My tester was the top-trim Touring, which has gloss-black 19-inch alloy wheels with silver and black exterior trim. This ties together so elegantly with the grille and the new design elements.

Hybrid technology is nothing new to the Accord. The 2023 version actually enters its fourth generation of hybrid technology. This year’s powertrain has two side-by-side electric motors along with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with direct fuel injection. Engineered this way increases torque and efficiency. As such, the 2023 Honda Accord hybrid has 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque.

Overall, the Accord drives as you’d expect it to drive. It is refined and properly powered. It’s not blazing off the line, but it’s not sluggish either. For a hybrid sedan it is sufficient and efficient. The biggest drawback is the continuously variable transmission (CVT). Once again, I will continue to rant in my reviews about my dislike of CVTs and the one in the Accord doesn’t change my opinion.

Interior wise, the Accord is as consistent and solid as ever. The cabin is not only quiet but comfortable with seating for five total passengers. Rear legroom and headroom are ample. And the cargo room is impressive, especially for a hybrid with a 16.7 cubic-foot trunk.

New for this year is a 12.3-inch touchscreen that also has a physical volume knob, which makes curmudgeons like me happy. I love technology but sometimes these touchscreens get a little too complicated and, overall, Honda’s infotainment is intuitive but also full of all the technology you need —including seamless smartphone integration.

The Touring trim has Google-based apps (exclusive to this top trim). Features like Google Assistant, Google Maps and other apps through Google Play integrate into the system. That makes the Touring trim appealing for those who are more tech-driven.

There are four available trims for the Honda Accord Hybrid including: Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and the aforementioned top-tier Touring. My tester had an MSRP of $37,890. The base Sport starts around $31,895.

You buy a hybrid for the fuel economy and, in that regard, the Accord is ideal as it has an EPA rating of 46 mpg/city and 41 mpg/hwy. Without having to be plugged in, this makes it a great daily driver with no fear of range anxiety but also being spunky.

Having spent quality time in the Honda Accord Hybrid, I will give the PR team at Honda credit for offering up the headline that they did. This new, redesigned Accord does indeed re-energize this segment. And it’s a segment that still has viability and being anchored by such a consistent stalwart as the Accord is good.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

Price/As tested price................................................ $37,890/$37,890

Mileage.......................................... 46 mpg/city; 41 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid

Horsepower................................. 204 hp/247 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. CVT

Drive Wheels................ Front-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Marysville, OH