Honda-LG joint venture status near Jeffersonville unclear after Georgia raid

The report was headlined: “Korea’s major US investment projects halted as detained LG Energy workers set for release.”

Another outlet, the Korea Herald, reported that the South Korean company has suspended business trips to the United States.

A Honda-and-LG Energy joint venture is investing some $3.5 billion, with plans to create 2,200 jobs, in a more than two million-square-feet EV battery production plant in Fayette County’s Jefferson Twp.

The Dayton Daily News reached out to Honda representatives about the status of the Ohio EV battery plant. A Honda spokesman referred questions to a spokeswoman for the joint venture. Questions were also sent to representatives of LG.

In early 2023, ground was ceremonially broken for the Ohio plant, which will produce batteries for American Honda electric vehicles.

Honda’s overall EV investment in Ohio has been projected to reach $4.4 billion, as plants in Anna and Marysville are reconfigured to add EV production to continued production of internal combustion engine automobiles.

When complete, the Jeffersonville-area plant will cover an area equivalent to 78 football fields, Honda has said.

The plant in Georgia is a joint venture between LG and Hyundai Motor Co. The EV battery plant in Ohio is also a joint venture, overseen by LG and Honda.

On an X account associated with the White House, President Trump said: “Following the immigration enforcement operation on the Hyundai battery plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all foreign countries investing the United States to please respect our nation’s immigration laws. Your investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build world-class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so.”

News reports say the South Korean government secured the release of about 300 Korean citizens who were detained following the raid by U.S. immigration officials at the Georgia plant.