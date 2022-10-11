BreakingNews
6 takeaways from U.S. Senate candidate debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Honda plans announcement at Ohio Statehouse this morning

Local News
By
38 minutes ago

Automaker Honda is inviting media to the Ohio Statehouse for an announcement with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other state officials this morning.

The subject of the briefing will be “future business development in Ohio,” Honda said.

ExploreOhio possible site for $4.4B Honda battery factory

Honda said in August that a joint venture with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution would build a new lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, reported in an August story that the new factory will be in Ohio — and state leaders at the time broadly hinted that might be the case.

DeWine said then that Ohio was working with Honda and LG to win the location decision for the new facility.

“Ohio’s advanced manufacturing future is bright,” DeWine said last summer. “With automakers moving to manufacture more and more electric vehicles, we want Honda to expand its operation in Ohio.

In Other News
1
Dayton could save millions with solar arrays at closed golf courses...
2
6 takeaways from U.S. Senate candidate debate between Tim Ryan and...
3
Governor touts manufacturing at career center, Esther Price stops
4
JOIN US: A special, subscriber-only event at The Co
5
Beavercreek seeks name ideas for new 148-acre park

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top