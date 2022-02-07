Hospice seeks volunteers to make handmade blankets

Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton is seeking volunteers who are willing to crochet, quilt or knit 42-inch-square lap blankets for patients. When a new patient arrives at the Hospice House at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton for symptom management, they are given a handmade blanket.
“Patients and their families are so appreciative for the handmade blankets,” said Maureen Swarts, manager of Volunteer Services at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. “The crocheted, quilted and knitted blankets provide comfort to patients and families.”
Linda Simpson, volunteer coordinator at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, explained that handmade blankets help patients stay warm, keep them cozy and make them feel loved. The practice started in 2006. “When we place a blanket in a patient’s room, it makes their room look more welcoming,” Simpson said. “It is a gift of love from our volunteers to the patient.”
The patients and their families cherish these beautiful gifts. “When the patient is at the Hospice House, they are away from their home, whether they are living at home or a nursing home,” she said. “We have found that these blankets are a treasured gift for the patient and family.”
Blankets can be crochet, knit, quilt or fleece, and they must be new and from a smoke-free home with no animal hair on them. Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton also is accepting any donations of yarn for volunteers to create more blankets.
For more information, call Volunteer Services at 937-256-4490, ext. 1163 or 1161.
