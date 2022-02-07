Hospice seeks volunteers to make handmade blankets

“Patients and their families are so appreciative for the handmade blankets,” said Maureen Swarts, manager of Volunteer Services at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. “The crocheted, quilted and knitted blankets provide comfort to patients and families.”

Linda Simpson, volunteer coordinator at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, explained that handmade blankets help patients stay warm, keep them cozy and make them feel loved. The practice started in 2006. “When we place a blanket in a patient’s room, it makes their room look more welcoming,” Simpson said. “It is a gift of love from our volunteers to the patient.”