Hospitals see uptick in cold-related injuries

“Our medical centers tend to see an increase in weather related injuries during periods of extremely low temperatures,” a statement from Kettering Health reads.

In the last week, Kettering Health has seen patients in its emergency centers for conditions such as frostbite, hypothermia, and cold exposure, the hospital said.

“The best way to avoid weather-related injuries is to wear the proper winter attire such as layers, a winter coat, gloves or mittens, a hat, and shoes or boots that protect the feet from getting wet. It’s also best to avoid being out in the cold for extended periods of time if possible,” according to Kettering Health.

Premier Health’s hospitals saw around a dozen people last week for cold-related injuries, including some with cardiac issues due to snow shoveling, according to a spokesperson.

“During prolonged cold weather, we tend to see an increase in cold-related injuries such as hypothermia and frostbite, particularly among older adults, young children, and people who spend extended time outdoors,” said Dr. Randy Marriott with Premier Health.

Hypothermia can develop when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it, he said, even at temperatures that don’t seem extreme and especially when wind or moisture is involved.

“The best way to prevent cold-related injuries is to limit time outdoors when temperatures are dangerously low, dress in layers that keep skin covered and dry, and take frequent breaks in a warm environment,” Marriott said. “It’s also important to check on neighbors, family members, and friends who may be more vulnerable, and to make use of community warming centers when needed.”

If someone shows warning signs such as uncontrollable shivering, numbness, confusion, or slurred speech, they should seek medical care immediately, he said.

Due to the recent cold weather and snowstorm, Mercy Health hospitals in Clark and Champaign counties have also encountered cold-related injuries in its emergency departments and urgent care clinics. These have included hypothermia, frostbite and falls resulting in fractures or sprains, according to the hospital system.

“We encourage everyone to take precautions during extreme cold, such as dressing warmly in layers, limiting time outdoors and taking care when walking on icy or slippery surfaces,” Dr. Joaquin Llado, a Mercy Health physician, said.

“Patient safety remains our top priority, and our emergency departments and urgent care clinics are open and ready to care for patients with urgent or emergent health needs across the region,” he said.

Cold weather safety advice from Premier Health:

The 15-minute rule:

When playing outdoors, check children every 15 minutes for color and temperature of their skin.

Replace wet mittens and secure hats and scarves.

Ask specific questions like, “Do your fingers feel like pins and needles?”

Take breaks:

Come indoors at the first sign of symptoms. Skin that becomes red, feels tingly, and is very cold to the touch are all warning signs.

Remove wet and cold layers and wrap affective areas of the body in warm blankets.

Hands can be warmed with warm water, but be aware that if you experience pain from the water it could indicate frostbite is underway.

Seek timely help:

A person can often recover from mild cases of frostbite, but those who have more severe cases may experience permanent damage and should be seen and treated by a health care professional.

Hypothermia:

One of the greatest health risks associated with cold weather is hypothermia. Hypothermia is an abnormally low body temperature caused by low temperature exposure, which leads to your body losing heat faster than it generates it.

If you’re going to be outside, especially as temperatures drop lower than zero, be smart. This means:

Wear layers of clothing to trap heat

Wear a hat because people lose a lot of heat from their heads

Also wear a scarf and gloves or mittens

Limit time outdoors. Do things outdoors in short increments rather than long periods of time.

Be aware that exposure to cold puts an added strain on your body when you have certain health conditions, like heart disease or respiratory conditions

Signs of hypothermia for adults include: