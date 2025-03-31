Hours-long rolling roadblock expected Wednesday in Fairborn for transformer delivery

The engineer’s office said the superload will follow this route:

West on E. Xenia Drive to E. Dayton Drive

Southwest on E. Dayton Drive to southbound Ohio 444 (S. Central Avenue/Kauffman Avenue)

Southeast on Ohio 444 to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road

South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road to Trebein Road

South on Trebein Road to Dayton Xenia Road

Dayton Xenia Road to substation

The announcement said that they would close the road around the superload due to safety concerns around temporarily raising utility lines and signals.

Due to the size of the transformer, it is expected to take six to eight hours to arrive, weather and equipment permitting, the announcement said. People traveling along these roads are encouraged to seek alternatives.

The engineer’s office said they chose not to take the transformer on I-675 or U.S. 35 due to the there not being enough clearance under the bridges.

This is the second transformer from the Fairborn railroad site bound for the AES substation, and the release said that they expect at least one more transformer per month using the same route, though in April they expect to move one transformer per week.

The engineer’s office said to watch for updates on the day of the move posted on Facebook at @greenecountyengineer.