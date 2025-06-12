House approves DOGE cuts as Turner breaks with GOP

The plan includes $8.3 billion in cuts to foreign aid programs, and slashes $1.1 billion in money for public radio and television.

“U.S. taxpayers deserve a government that serves them, not radical policies abroad or at home,” said U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, in a speech on the House floor.

Davidson was especially pleased with the cuts in public broadcasting, arguing National Public Radio and PBS Television do not deserve any federal dollars.

“Taxpayer funding for woke media entities is absurd,” Davidson added.

Ohio’s congressional delegation voted along party lines, except for Turner, one of four House Republicans who broke with House GOP leaders and joined Democrats in voting against the DOGE cuts.

In an extended conversation just off the House floor — before, during, and after the DOGE vote — Turner refused to explain why he voted against the package, not indicating whether he opposed the foreign aid, the public radio and TV cuts, or both.

“I’m not talking to you,” Turner said numerous times with a smile, as he fended off questions from other reporters as well in the House Speaker’s Lobby.

“No comment,” he said.

Before the vote began, the longtime Miami Valley congressman seemed surprised at being asked if he was going to vote against the DOGE package. Turner would not even confirm how he voted until he was shown social media posts which reported his “No” vote.

Other Ohio Republicans were more than happy to make the case for the cuts.

“This bill is real simple,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana. “Don’t spend money on stupid things and don’t subsidize biased media.”

Ohio Democrats denounced the cuts in foreign and aid and public radio and TV.

“Cancelling Elmo won’t fix the cost-of-living crisis,” said U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo. “Pulling the plug on PBS, NPR, and rural radio could mean no educational TV.”

The next stop for this plan is the U.S. Senate, where it can be considered under special expedited rules which don’t allow a filibuster. That means a simple majority can approve the rescission package and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.