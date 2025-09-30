How a new non-profit provides free shoes for young adults

“Many individuals in these communities live active lifestyles out of necessity, relying on walking as their primary mode of transportation or working physically demanding jobs,” said Dr. Jonathan White, a podiatrist at Five Rivers Health Centers and founder of Dayton Has Sole.

White, who grew up with flat feet and foot pain, founded Dayton Has Sole last year after realizing their was a lack of access to good footwear for “working poor adults.”

He said there are numerous local organizations that provide shoes for children, such as Shoes for Shoeless, but nothing for adults.

“They deserve what all of us deserve,” White said.

He reached out to Susie Stein, owner of Up and Running stores in Centerville and Troy, to figure out a way to partner.

“We had been looking fora way to get involved with the community for the 20 years we’ve been open,” Stein said.

Up and Running provided 450 pairs of shoes in various sizes from top-of-the-line companies such as Hoka, Deadora, New Balance, Saucony and Brooks for Monday’s fitting.

Nickie Luse, general manager with Up and Running, said the recipients didn’t care about brand or color or style.

“Their faces lit up with the comfort,” Luse said. “I had one, I don’t think he’d ever had on the right size boot.”

Marshall Stearns, 18, walked out wearing his new shoes, one of only two pairs of shoes he now owns.

Stearns spends six hours a day or more on his feet for his job at Wendy’s, and typically walks anywhere he has to go.

He said his old pair, which he picked out himself, didn’t fit right.

“I’ve never actually had someone help me pick out shoes. These fit great,” Stearns said.

Established in 1975 as an emergency shelter for homeless and vulnerable youth, Daybreak has grown to include outreach, prevention, transitional housing, life skills education and other services for homeless, runaway and vulnerable youth.

In addition to Monday’s giveaway, Dayton Has Sole offers a discount shoe program to people who meet income-based eligibility guidelines.

People can apply for the program at DaytonSole.org.