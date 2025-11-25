How communities can prepare for this weekend’s Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday occurs on the Saturday following American Thanksgiving. Nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it is an opportunity for holiday shoppers to patronize local businesses on a weekend when national chains and online retailers tend to dominate shoppers’ itineraries.

Founded in 2010 by American Express and co-sponsored by the Small Business Administration, Small Business Saturday is now an international initiative that encourages consumers to visit local stores, restaurants and other independent establishments to help bolster local economies. Small businesses are essential to the country, and employ a significant percentage of the American and Canadian workforce.