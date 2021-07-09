How to avoid free trial scams

Free trials aren’t illegal. However, some of these offers are tricky to cancel and can be overwhelming for users who don’t like the products or services. Sometimes companies make unauthorized charges to credit cards and make returns impossible - all because you signed up for their free trials. From 2017 to 2019, consumers filed more than 58,400 complaints and reports about free trials to the BBB in the US and Canada. Unsuspecting shoppers have lost nearly $1.4 billion on such offers, with a median loss of $140 per victim. Therefore, while people may love the idea of getting a service for free for a little while, you need to carefully consider the opportunities.

BBB offers these tips to avoid free trial scams: