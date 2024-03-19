How to nominate someone for an ‘Outstanding Senior Citizen’ award

Dayton Daily News
Updated 0 minutes ago
Show your appreciation to an older adult who goes above and beyond in your county by nominating them for a 2024 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, is accepting nominations for Outstanding Senior Citizen for each of the nine counties in our region: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby. Service in any field of endeavor should be considered. Please check nomination guidelines on the form for eligibility requirements. Previous award recipients cannot be considered.

Older Americans Month is celebrated every May and this year’s theme is “Powered by Connection.”

The deadline for all nominations is March 22. Each county’s Council on Aging will select its Outstanding Senior Citizen, who will be recognized in the local media and the Area Agency on Aging’s website and newsletter.

The nomination form can be found on the Agency’s website: info4seniors.org.

Dayton Daily News
