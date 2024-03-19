How to nominate someone for an ‘Outstanding Senior Citizen’ award

Show your appreciation to an older adult who goes above and beyond in your county by nominating them for a 2024 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, is accepting nominations for Outstanding Senior Citizen for each of the nine counties in our region: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby. Service in any field of endeavor should be considered. Please check nomination guidelines on the form for eligibility requirements. Previous award recipients cannot be considered.