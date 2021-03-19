How to sell a car in a pandemic, and do it safely

Use an alternative to a non-franchise dealership

This option is good for two types of sellers: 1) those who need cash for their vehicle and don’t want to feel pressured to buy something else and 2) those who want a faster alternative to trading in at a franchise dealership. On the Edmunds site, for example, you can enter your vehicle identification number or license plate to get an instant offer on your vehicle. Then all you have to do is redeem the offer at a participating dealership — it will verify the condition of your vehicle and make a check out to you. There are very few people to interact with, and you don’t have to get in the car with anyone for a test drive. If not many people are at the dealership, you can be in and out within an hour or so. Compare that to dealing with weeks of Craigslist or Facebook messages.

Another option is third-party car-buying services, some online and some local, that specialize in making remote offers to purchase your vehicle. They offer similar low-contact services that can potentially yield more offers on your vehicle. Edmunds hasn’t tested these services, so make sure you read reviews on them before deciding who to do business with.

Consider a car broker

Many car brokers also offer assistance with selling your vehicle. In this scenario, you’re only dealing with one point of contact versus a few at the dealership. You’re not selling your vehicle to the broker. Instead, the broker will use his or her network of dealer contacts to find the best offer for it.

Make sure to inquire upfront about any fees the broker may charge and whether the sale is contingent on purchasing another vehicle. We can’t vouch for all car brokers out there, so make sure to research them a bit and see what the reviews have to say.

There are safer alternatives to selling your car privately during the pandemic. These methods will make it possible for you to get a fair price for your car while minimizing contact with others, and they can prove more convenient than selling it yourself.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Ronald Montoya is a senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds. Twitter: @ronald_montoya8.