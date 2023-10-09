How to stay safe, avoid deer-related crashes this fall

Autumn is the peak season for collisions with deer.

The deer on the move this time of year, which is mating season.

Since 2017, there have been 101,912 deer-related crashes in Ohio, according to the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition. Of those, 29 were fatal and resulted in 31 deaths.

Nearly 70% of these fatal crashes involved motorcycles, Greene County Safe Communities Coalition said. All together, 47% of deer-related crashes occurred during the months of October, November and December.

The dawn and dusk hours are the most common times for deer-related crashes, with 26% occurring between 5 and 8 a.m., and another 31% of crashes took place between 6 and 10 p.m., according to the coalition.

Slowing down can help drivers have more time to brake if a deer, or any animal, darts into the road. Anyone driving through an area known for high deer populations should observe the speed limit.

Make sure to always wear a seat belt. The most severe injuries in deer-vehicle collisions usually result from failure to use a seatbelt.

Tips to avoid a crash with a deer

• Watch for the shine of eyes along the roadside and immediately begin to slow.

• Use high beams whenever the road is free of oncoming traffic, which will increase visibility and allow more time to react.

• Deer can become mesmerized by steady, bright lights so if you see one frozen on the road, slow down and flash your lights. Some experts recommend one long blast of the horn to scare them out of the road as well.

• Pay close attention to caution signs indicating deer or other large animals; these signs are specifically placed in high-traffic areas where road crossings are frequent.

• If you’re on a multi-lane road, drive in the center lane to give as much space to grazing deer as possible.

• Never swerve to avoid a deer in the road. Swerving can confuse the deer on where to run. Swerving also can cause a head-on collision with oncoming vehicles, take you off the roadway into a tree or a ditch and greatly increase the chances of serious injuries.

• Deer are unpredictable, and one that is calmly standing by the side of the road may suddenly leap into the roadway without warning. Slowing down when you spot a deer is the best way to avoid a collision. However, if one does move into your path, maintain control and do your best to brake and give the deer time to get out of your way.

• Don’t rely on hood whistles or other devices designed to scare off deer as these have not been proven to work.

• If you do collide with a deer (or large animal), call emergency services if injuries are involved or the local police if no one is injured but damage has been caused to your property or someone else’s. Never touch an animal that is in the roadway and report the incident to your insurance company as soon as possible.

Keeping calm and driving smart improves your chances of avoiding a collision and staying safe on the road. For more information about Greene County Safe Communities, call Loressa Gonyer at 937-374-5655 or email her at lgonyer@gcph.info.