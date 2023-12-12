How Walmart shooting got a gun, The Beauty Boost, saving sea turtles and other weekend stories you might have missed

Oregon District shooting survivor running for Ohio House seat representing part of Dayton

A survivor of the Oregon District mass shooting said he has plans to run for a state representative seat now being held by incumbent state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., the former Montgomery County Sheriff.

Dion Green pulled petitions for the 39th district role, which represents Western Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. He will be running as a Democrat.

Green said he wants to continue serving people, but in a capacity where he can help represent their voices at tables and in buildings where decisions are made and work with others toward change.

GET ACTIVE: The Beauty Boost promotes fun and fitness

It began as a personal health journey and evolved into a mission to help other women live their best life.

“I needed to start feeling better about myself and I knew I had to change more than my diet and exercise routine,” Jessica Ellington said.

Ellington found The Beauty Boost in Columbus and signed up for a fitness program.

“I was too nervous to go, I thought I was too fat,” she said.

PERSONAL JOURNEY: Project Search helps people with disabilities build futures

For many people with disabilities, becoming self-sufficient, including living on their own, working and even driving remain out of reach. But for Kirsten Fager of Springfield, all of these things and more have become reality since she connected with the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center’s (CTC) program – Project Search.

“I grew up in Enon,” Fager said. “I graduated from Greenon High School in 2013 and my mom (who has been a nurse for 20 years) introduced me to Project Search.”

This was in 2013 and Fager’s mother, Shaedra Couch, was trying to think of ways she could help her daughter plan her career and her life. Fager said she loves reading and writing so thought about teaching but had no plans for anything concrete after high school. She also struggled with new and unknown experiences and people.

Beavercreek Walmart shooter: How someone can be pink slipped and buy a gun

The man who shot four people at a Beavercreek Walmart on Nov. 20 purchased his weapon just two days before the shooting, raising questions of how he was able to purchase the gun if he had been “pink-slipped” twice last year for suicidal ideation.

Benjamin Charles Jones, 20, of Dayton, shot four adults at approximately 8:35 p.m. before turning the gun on himself, dying by suicide. The gun Jones used — a Hi-Point .45 caliber carbine with one 9-round magazine — was purchased on Nov. 18 from a store in the Dayton area, according to law enforcement officials.

Law enforcement said investigators are “continuing to look at the background of the subject to determine if any of his answers on the ATF Form 4473 were inaccurate.”

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Help save sea turtles!

She’s committed to saving sea turtles and is enlisting the help of folks in the Miami Valley.

Corinne Brion, who teaches intercultural proficiency and leadership courses in the educational administration department at the University of Dayton, has made it her mission to preserve and conserve Ghana’s sea turtles by utilizing a community approach. “Our vision is to contribute to a future where marine wildlife and people in coastal communities are thriving together,” she says.

Before moving to Ohio, Brion earned a PhD in Leadership Studies at the University of San Diego while also working for a large non-profit organization in Ghana. As a result of those experiences, Brion founded Turtle Up, (https://www.turtleup.org/), a non-profit organization with 501c3 status.

