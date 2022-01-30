H.S. Results 1/28-1/29

Carroll 46, Urbana 45: McKitrick (C) 13, O’Bleness (C) 10, Dalton (C) 10.

Cedarville 46, Franklin Monroe 35

Centerville 63, Moeller 35

Covington 63, Tri-County North 50: Eby (TCN) 21, Flory (TCN) 12, Shirley (TCN) 12, Maxson (C) 22, Boehringer (C) 20.

Franklin 63, Thurgood Marshall 61

Hamilton 55, Colerain 35: Tolentino (H) 23, Matthews (H) 17, Young (C) 10.

Indian Lake 77, Bethel 64

Kenton Ridge 70, Greenon 61: Hannon (KR) 19, Cobe (KR) 13, Dorrell (KR) 11, King (KR) 11, Journell (G) 24, Ware (G) 12, Hough (G) 11.

Lakota West 71, Milford 35: Layfield (LW) 16, Lavender (LW) 15, Taylor (LW) 14, Jackson (LW) 10.

Mason 54, Oak Hills 43

McNicholas 44, Goshen 39

Miamisburg 68, Tippecanoe 57

Milton-Union 49, Arcanum 46: Yates (MU) 14, Brumbaugh (MU) 14.

Newton 57, Fairlawn 39: Peters (N) 23, Oburn (N) 14, Yoder (N) 10.

Oakwood 73, Waynesville 47

Piqua 51, West Carrollton 47

Preble Shawnee 59, Eaton 49

St. Xavier 51, Middletown 44, OT

Triad 62, Ben Logan 61: Rodenberger (BL) 14, McGowan (BL) 13, Jacobs (BL) 12, Martin (BL) 10, Sanford (T) 30.

Tri-Village 60, Ansonia 21

Troy 53, Fairborn 48: Roschi (F) 12, Williams (G) 11, Graham (F) 11, Bush (F) 11.

Troy Christian 74, Emmanuel Christian 44

West Liberty-Salem 32, Madison Plains 28

Friday’s Results

Alter 64, Chaminade Julienne 45: Ruffolo (A) 23, Chew (A) 16, Conner (A) 15, Chandler (CJ) 14, Powell (CJ) 13, Dickey (CJ) 10.

Arcanum 71, Tri-County North 31

Bradford 59, Dixie 56

Butler 54, Troy 31

Carlisle 63, Valley View 56

Carroll 53, Fenwick 45: O’Bleness (C) 25, McKitrick (C) 11, Hooks (F) 13, Sova (F) 10.

Catholic Central 55, Southeastern 36

Cedarville 46, Greeneview 41: Hanson (C) 19, McKinion (C) 11.

Centerville 75, Northmont 52: Wilkins (N) 20, Bozeman (N) 10.

Coldwater 50, Fort Recovery 41: Fisher (C) 17, Harlamert (C) 12.

Dayton Christian 64, Middletown Christian 52: Bates (DC) 18, Dreier (DC) 16, Woodall (DC) 15.

Edgewood 62, Ross 44

Fairbanks 71, Northeastern 57: Ziegler (F) 17, Crowe (F) 17, Rausch (F) 15, Tobe (F) 11.

Fairborn 57, Stebbins 54: Bush (F) 17, Williams (F) 12, Graham (F) 11, Wardle (F) 10.

Fairmont 54, Miamisburg 41

Franklin Monroe 42, Ansonia 35

Indian Lake 57, Ben Logan 41: Rodenberger (BL) 13, Jacobs (BL) 13, Nicol (IL) 20, Wurster (IL) 16, Tuttle (IL) 11.

Lakota West 56, Hamilton 54, OT: Layfield (LW) 23, Minich (LW) 10, Tolentino (LW) 16, Matthews (LW) 15, Givens (LW) 11.

Lehman Catholic 57, Riverside 36: O’Leary (LC) 13, Chapman (LC) 10, Clary (R) 12.

Madison Plains 48, Greenon 47: Dennehy (MP) 15, Perdue (G) 14, Journell (G) 12, Minteer (G) 11.

Mason 48, Oak Hills 29

Miami East 63, Troy Christian 48

Milton-Union 70, Covington 55: Brumbaugh (MU) 32, Brown (MU) 13.

New Bremen 61, Versailles 58: McEldowney (V) 16, Litten (V) 14, Stonebraker (V) 11, Homan (NB) 19, Busse (NB) 14.

Newton 71, National Trail 35

Norwood 60, Cin. Christian 49

Parkway 53, New Knoxville 51, OT

Piqua 68, West Carrollton 50: Roberts (P) 17, Crusey (P) 16, Roberts (P) 15.

Princeton 51, Fairfield 49: Crim (F) 12, Tolbert (F) 11, Woods (F) 11, Woods (P) 15, Harris (P) 11, Myers (P) 11.

Sidney 56, Xenia 46: Swiger (S) 21, Reynolds (S) 12.

Springfield 72, Springboro 68: Greer (Sb) 24, Feldman (Sb) 14, Brown (Sb) 11.

St. Henry 58, Minster 33: Koesters (SH) 25, Lange (SH) 11.

Sycamore 69, Lakota East 54: Kronauge (LE) 22, Adkins (LE) 12, Burgess (S) 24, Southerland (S) 13, Bolden (S) 11.

Tecumseh 55, Springfield Shawnee 49

Tri-Village 67, Twin Valley South 30

Urbana 46, North Union 36: Neff-Strickland (U) 13, Donahoe (U) 10.

Wayne 62, Beavercreek 54

West Liberty-Salem 49, Mechanicsburg 15

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 65, Carroll 30

Badin 59, Fenwick 24: Lemuel (F) 10, Pohlen (B) 17, Beeber (B) 13.

Bellbrook 58, Valley View 34

Bellefontaine 37, London 33

Ben Logan 54, Northwestern 20

Bethel 39, Dayton Christian 28: Montgomery (B) 13, Moore (B) 13.

Butler 67, Fairborn 25

Catholic Central 43, Greenon 38

Colerain 50, Fairfield 43: A. McNally (C) 24, K. McNally (C) 18, Richardson (F) 17.

Dixie 52, Legacy Christian 37: Park (LC) 19.

Eaton 37, Brookville 33

Fairbanks 58, Triad 9: Miller (F) 16, Lahmers (F) 14, Poling (F) 12.

Greeneview 42, Southeastern 38

Greenville 55, Piqua 46: Anderson (P) 29.

Lakota East 59, Hamilton 28: Sewak (LE) 11.

Lehman Catholic 47, Newton 30

Madison Plains 44, Cedarville 35

Mason 64, Lakota West 51: Razzano (M) 20, Oldacre (M) 20, Flores (LW) 17, Gregory (LW) 11, Ngwa (LW) 10.

McNicholas 43, Chaminade Julienne 34

Miamisburg 83, Springfield 48: Russo (M) 21, Frymoyer (M) 18, Long (M) 18, Haas (M) 17.

Princeton 71, Oak Hills 22

Sycamore 48, Middletown 43: Bellard (M) 13, Hollins (M) 11, Riley (S) 18, Mather (S) 11.

Tri-Village 68, Bradford 27: Downing (TV) 24, Hunt (TV) 23.

Troy 50, Tippecanoe 48

Waynesville 53, Oakwood 47: Cassoni (W) 20, Greely (W) 12, Whitaker (W) 11.

Xenia 56, Stebbins 54

Friday’s Results

Springboro 43, Fairmont 34: Crozier (S) 14, Martin (S) 11, Hullinger (F) 13, Baker (F) 12.

Hockey

Friday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Springboro 1

